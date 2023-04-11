CarWale
    2024 Jeep Wrangler breaks cover

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    372 Views
    2024 Jeep Wrangler breaks cover

    -         Equipped with a factory-fitted winch 

    -         Gets more airbags, a new infotainment system, and a 100:1 crawl ratio 

    Jeep has revealed the mid-life update for the Wrangler with more off-road hardware, a modern cabin, the latest infotainment system, and subtle design tweaks. This is the first major update for the Wrangler JL since its introduction in 2017.  

    Jeep Wrangler Right Front Three Quarter

    Part of the update is a slightly reworked grille design. It retains its seven slats but they are now narrower than before. The 4x4 also gets a factory-installed 8,000-pound Warn winch on the Rubicon models. Two new entry-level variants — Sport S 4xe and Rubicon X have been added too. So, the 2024 Wrangler is available in Sport, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon, and Rubicon 392 variants. 

    Jeep Wrangler Left Side View

    Newer alloy wheel designs ranging from 17- to 20-inches are now being offered with it. Then, there are new top options, which include the Sky One-Touch powertop. Increasing the off-road prowess is a first-ever full-float Dana rear axle, a 100:1 crawl ratio for better off-roading capability, and an increased tow capability of 5,000 pounds. 

    Jeep Wrangler Dashboard

    On the inside, there’s a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system running the latest fifth-gen Uconnect 5 operating system. This infotainment system also offers a digital guide for the best off-road trails with a catalogue of over 3,000 trails under the premium subscription. 

    Jeep Wrangler Infotainment System

    Safety has been improved too and the new Wrangler will get over 85 active and passive safety and security features, including first- and second-row side curtain airbags.  

    Jeep Wrangler Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the powertrain choices remain unchanged. There’s the usual 2.0-litre four-cylinder and 3.6-litre V6 Pentastar. Similarly, there’s the range-topping Rubicon with a 6.4-litre V8 from Hemi, and the new 4xe plug-in hybrid is also available. All powertrains get an eight-speed automatic as standard but there’s also the option of a six-speed manual.  

    Jeep Wrangler Right Front Three Quarter

    We can expect the updated Jeep to be launched in India soon after it goes on sale in global markets which will happen later this year.  

    Jeep Wrangler Image
    Jeep Wrangler
    ₹ 59.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Jeep Wrangler Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35075 Views
    138 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35075 Views
    138 Likes

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35075 Views
    138 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35075 Views
    138 Likes
