Toyota Glanza is now dearer by up to Rs 12,000

- Prices now start at Rs 6.66 lakh (ex-showroom)

- CNG variants are now expensive by Rs 2,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has made revisions to the prices of its premium hatchback, Glanza. The updated prices are now effective across all variants except the top-spec V AMT trim. With the revisions, the prices of the Glanza now range between Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The prices of the petrol manual variants of the Glanza, including E, S, G, and V, have now increased by Rs 7,000. Meanwhile, the petrol automatic variants, including S and G, now cost Rs 12,000 more. The V AMT variant has not been affected by this hike. On the other hand, the E-CNG trims that include S and G variants are now costlier by Rs 2,000.

Mechanically, Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. In CNG mode, the engine churns out 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual gearbox with a fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg.

Here are the variant-wise revised ex-showroom prices of the Toyota Glanza:

E – Rs 6.66 lakh

S – Rs 7.55 lakh

S AMT – Rs 8.10 lakh

S E-CNG – Rs 8.45 lakh

G – Rs 8.58 lakh

G AMT – Rs 9.13 lakh

G E-CNG – Rs 9.48 lakh

V – Rs 9.58 lakh

V AMT – Rs 9.99 lakh