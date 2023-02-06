CarWale

    Audi Q3 Sportback launch soon — What to expect

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    31 Views
    Audi Q3 Sportback launch soon — What to expect

    Introduction

    Audi India is all set to launch its first offering for 2023, the Q3 Sportback. The luxury automaker has started accepting bookings for the same against a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. It is a coupe-style model based on the new Q3 that was launched in August 2022. Notably, it is said to be the first coupe crossover in its segment in India.

    Exterior

    Audi Q3 Sportback Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Q3 Sportback resembles the overall silhouette of the standard Q3, except for the sloping roofline merging into the coupe-like rear profile. And in terms of revision on the outside, the Q3 Sportback will get a new front grille with a gloss black mesh pattern. The roof is finished in gloss black paint too. In addition to that, the crossover will feature LED headlights, LED rear combination tail lamps, dynamic turn indicators, a panoramic sunroof, a gesture-controlled tailgate, and new five-spoke V-style R18 alloy wheels are also on offer.

    Interior

    Inside the cabin, the highlight of the coupe crossover is an ambient lighting package with 30 colour options, power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, leatherette premium seat upholstery, rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment, decorative inserts in micro-metallic silver and more.

    Audi Q3 Sportback Dashboard

    On the features front, the Audi Q3 Sportback will get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a virtual cockpit plus, a 10-speaker Audi sound system, two-zone climate control, and a wireless charger are carried over from the standard Q3.

    Moreover, the coupe will also get functionalities like powered ORVMS with heated and auto-dimming functions, frameless auto-dimming IRVM, and a space saver spare wheel. Safety features like six airbags, rear parking camera and sensors, TPMS, and ISOFIX are part of the update package.

    Powertrain options

    Audi Q3 Sportback Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Q3 Sportback will be powered by the same 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine producing 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a seven-speed DCT unit. The Sportback can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 7.2 seconds. Also on offer is Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system.

    Price and timeline

    Audi Q3 Sportback Left Front Three Quarter

    The Q3 Sportback will likely be priced around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 more than the standard Q3. The Audi Q3 Sportback’s prices and launch timeline is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

    Audi Q3 Sportback Image
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    ₹ 45.50 - 51.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
