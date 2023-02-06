Top 5 cars sold in India in January 2023

- Four out of five cars are from Maruti Suzuki

- Car sales grew by 17.3 per cent in January 2023

The auto industry kicked off 2023 on a positive note with most of the major automakers in the country posting strong growth in sales. The car sales in India grew by 17.3 per cent with a cumulative sales of 3,45,805 units in January 2023 as against 2,94,768 unit sales in the same period last year.

Read below to learn more about the top five bestselling models in India in January 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

After a long hiatus, Maruti Suzuki Alto reclaimed the top rank in terms of car sales in January 2023. Maruti Suzuki sold 21,411 units of the Alto last month compared to 12,342 unit sales in January 2022, thereby witnessing strong growth of 73 per cent. The new-gen model introduced in August 2022 has regenerated interest among entry-level car buyers. The upcoming Alto K10 Xtra Edition is expected to further boost the hatchback’s sales in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R was outsold by the Alto by 945 units. The vehicle registered 20,466 unit sales as against 20,334 unit sales in January 2022, thereby registering a mild growth of one per cent. Over the years, the Wagon R CNG has particularly been a popular choice among new car buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Next on this list is the Swift hatchback, which emerged as the third bestseller despite a drop of 14 per cent. The company sold 16,440 units of the Swift last month as against 19,108 units sold in January 2022. Back in August 2022, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Swift CNG which has regenerated interest among new car buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki model in this list. Despite a massive growth of 141 per cent, the Baleno has secured the fourth rank with 16,357 unit sales last month as against 6,791 unit sales in January 2022. Interestingly, the Baleno premium hatchback missed the third rank by just 83 units!

Tata Nexon

The Nexon compact SUV is the only non-Maruti Suzuki model on this list. Tata Motors sold 15,567 units of the Nexon last month as against 13,816 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 13 per cent.

Data source - AP