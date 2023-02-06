Tata Nexon EV prices reduced, here’s why?

- Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max prices reduced

- Tata Tigor EV and Tiago EV prices remain unaltered

Last month, Tata Motors made three revisions to the Nexon EV line-up. First, the prices of Nexon EV Prime variants were slashed by up to Rs 50,000. This was accompanied by the price reduction of the Nexon EV Max variants and an increased driving range. Now, the automaker has revealed the reasons as to why the Nexon EV range is now more affordable.

To begin with, Tata Motors stated that improved structural costs along with higher levels of localisation have worked in the brand’s favour and, thus, will benefit the customer with lowered prices. Secondly, with the entry of new rivals like the Mahindra XUV400 in the EV segment, Tata wants to maintain fierce competition. Notably, the prices of the Tata Nexon EV were revised soon after the launch of the XUV400, which has a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon EV is offered in two variants – Prime and Max. While the Prime trims use a 30.2kWh battery pack, the Max version is equipped with a larger 40.5kWh battery pack. Both variants have a claimed electric range of 321km and 453km, respectively.

Besides this, Tata’s EV portfolio comprises of the Tigor EV and Tiago EV. While the Tigor EV made its debut in 2021, the Tiago EV is the latest entrant and is offered in medium and long-range versions. The deliveries of Tiago EV have commenced, and the electric hatchback has a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the prices of the Tigor EV and Tiago EV remain unchanged.