Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices hiked by Rs 50,000

- Only strong hybrid variants incurred the price revision

- Toyota recently launched E-CNG variants of the SUV

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has discretely increased the price of select variants of its popular SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The prices of the strong hybrid variants are hiked by Rs 50,000. However, the prices of the non-hybrid variants remain unchanged.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s strong hybrid trim includes S, G, and V variants, which are now priced at Rs 15.61 lakh, Rs 17.99 lakh, and Rs 19.49 lakh, respectively. Notably, the non-hybrid variants start from Rs 10.48 lakh and CNG variants are priced from Rs 13.23 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom.

Mechanically, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in three powertrain options: non-hybrid, strong hybrid, and recently launched E-CNG variants. For the non-hybrid, it gets a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic unit. Its claimed fuel efficiency is rated at 21.12kmpl.

For the strong hybrid variants, the SUV uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine aided by strong hybrid tech. While the engine is capable of producing 91bhp and 122Nm of torque, the electric motor develops 79bhp and 141Nm of peak torque. When combined, the output of the strong hybrid engine stands at 114bhp. These variants come equipped with only an e-CVT unit with a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97kmpl.

Moreover, the recent addition to the lineup is the E-CNG variants, which get a 1.5-litre K-series engine that produces 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. This setup is claimed of returning 26.6km/kg of fuel efficiency.