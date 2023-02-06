Citroen eC3 variants explained; prices in India to be announced this month

Citroen India will launch the eC3 electric hatchback in the country later this month. Ahead of the price announcement, let us understand what each variant of the model has to offer for customers.
Propelling the new Citroen eC3 will be a 29.2kWh battery pack that generates an output of 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The model returns an ARAI-certified range of 320km on a single full charge. We have driven the eC3 and our review is now live on the website.
The 2023 Citroen eC3 will be available in 13 colours, including four mono-tone options and nine dual-tone options. Customers will be able to choose from two variants, namely Live and Feel. The following are the variant-wise features of the eC3.
Citroen eC3 Live
Silver-painted front panel
Body-coloured bumpers
Halogen headlamps
15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Glossy black ORVMs
Front and rear headrests
Satin chrome accents for the AC knobs
Roof-mounted antenna
MyCitroen Connect
Manual AC
12V socket for the front row
Flat-folding rear seats
Manually adjustable ORVMs
Front power windows
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Citroen eC3 Feel
Chrome-finished front panel
Body-coloured door handles
High gloss black ORVMs
Wheel arch cladding
LED DRLs
Glossy black roof rails
Anodized Grey/Orange finish for the instrument panel
Satin chrome accents all around
10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Steering-mounted controls
Four speakers
All four power windows
Remote keyless entry
Height-adjustable driver seat
Tilt-adjustable steering
Parcel tray
Speed-sensing door auto lock function
Vibe pack (optional)
Dual-tone roof (optional)