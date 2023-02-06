Citroen eC3 variants explained; prices in India to be announced this month

Citroen India will launch the eC3 electric hatchback in the country later this month. Ahead of the price announcement, let us understand what each variant of the model has to offer for customers.

Propelling the new Citroen eC3 will be a 29.2kWh battery pack that generates an output of 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The model returns an ARAI-certified range of 320km on a single full charge. We have driven the eC3 and our review is now live on the website.

The 2023 Citroen eC3 will be available in 13 colours, including four mono-tone options and nine dual-tone options. Customers will be able to choose from two variants, namely Live and Feel. The following are the variant-wise features of the eC3.

Citroen eC3 Live

Silver-painted front panel

Body-coloured bumpers

Halogen headlamps

15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Glossy black ORVMs

Front and rear headrests

Satin chrome accents for the AC knobs

Roof-mounted antenna

MyCitroen Connect

Manual AC

12V socket for the front row

Flat-folding rear seats

Manually adjustable ORVMs

Front power windows

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Seat-belt reminder system

Speed alert system

Citroen eC3 Feel

Chrome-finished front panel

Body-coloured door handles

High gloss black ORVMs

Wheel arch cladding

LED DRLs

Glossy black roof rails

Anodized Grey/Orange finish for the instrument panel

Satin chrome accents all around

10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Steering-mounted controls

Four speakers

All four power windows

Remote keyless entry

Height-adjustable driver seat

Tilt-adjustable steering

Parcel tray

Speed-sensing door auto lock function

Vibe pack (optional)

Dual-tone roof (optional)