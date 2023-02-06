CarWale

    Citroen eC3 variants explained; prices in India to be announced this month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Citroen eC3 variants explained; prices in India to be announced this month

    Citroen India will launch the eC3 electric hatchback in the country later this month. Ahead of the price announcement, let us understand what each variant of the model has to offer for customers.

    Propelling the new Citroen eC3 will be a 29.2kWh battery pack that generates an output of 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The model returns an ARAI-certified range of 320km on a single full charge. We have driven the eC3 and our review is now live on the website.

    The 2023 Citroen eC3 will be available in 13 colours, including four mono-tone options and nine dual-tone options. Customers will be able to choose from two variants, namely Live and Feel. The following are the variant-wise features of the eC3.

    Citroen eC3 Live

    Silver-painted front panel

    Body-coloured bumpers

    Halogen headlamps

    15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    Glossy black ORVMs

    Front and rear headrests

    Satin chrome accents for the AC knobs

    Roof-mounted antenna

    MyCitroen Connect

    Manual AC

    12V socket for the front row

    Flat-folding rear seats

    Manually adjustable ORVMs

    Front power windows

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Citroen eC3 Feel

    Chrome-finished front panel

    Body-coloured door handles

    High gloss black ORVMs

    Wheel arch cladding

    LED DRLs

    Glossy black roof rails

    Anodized Grey/Orange finish for the instrument panel

    Satin chrome accents all around

    10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Steering-mounted controls

    Four speakers 

    All four power windows

    Remote keyless entry

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Parcel tray

    Speed-sensing door auto lock function

    Vibe pack (optional)

    Dual-tone roof (optional)

    Citroen eC3 Image
    Citroen eC3
    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
