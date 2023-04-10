CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross base variant reaches dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Innova Hycross prices in India start at Rs. 18.55 lakh

    - Available in five variants across seven colours

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Innova Hycross last year, with prices starting at Rs 18.30 lakh. Earlier this year, the MPV received its first price hike, taking the price tag of the entry-level model up to Rs 18.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Toyota Innova Hycross Rear View

    Now, the base variant of the new Innova Hycross has started arriving at local Toyota dealerships across the country. Known as G-SLF variant, the unit seen in the images here gets a dual-tone front bumper, LED headlamps, all-black grille, triangular inserts on either side of the front bumper, blacked-out steel wheels, body-coloured ORVMs, blacked-out B and C-pillars, an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, rear wiper and washer, two-piece wraparound LED tail lights, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard

    Inside, the base-spec Toyota Innova Hycross comes equipped with features such as an all-black interior theme, a three-spoke steering wheel, a centre-console mounted gear lever, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system, a speed alert system, VSC, HSA, and a 4.2-inch coloured MID. The model is available in five variants including G-SLF, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX(O).

    Under the hood, the new Innova Hycross base variant is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TNGA petrol engine that generates an output of 172bhp and 187Nm of torque, paired exclusively to a CVT unit. The higher variants are also available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a hybrid motor that sends power to the wheels via an e-CVT unit. We have driven the Innova Hycross and our review is now live on the website.

