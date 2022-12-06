Toyota Innova Hycross First Drive Review

The cabin is also bit of a talking point. Again, Toyota has taken a big step forward when it comes to perceived quality and the overall look. For instance, the most expensive Hycross gets a dual tone dash finished in what looks like dark chestnut, with soft touch materials nearly everywhere you touch across the top half of the cabin. So yes, compared to its predecessor, the Hycross’ cabin is not just good, it’s great.

The Hycross continues to impress when we talk seating comfort. The front seats are large and set fairly high so you have a commanding view of the road. In fact, the driving position is more akin to an SUV than a people mover. Visibility from the side windows is great and because the A pillar is slimmer than the one on the Crysta, the Hycross is much easier to maneuver in traffic.

The Innova Hycross’ pièce de résistance is its second row seating and the features around it. So you get individual quilted leather seats which can be electrically adjusted. And if that’s not enough you also get electrically adjustable footrests for both and a retractable storage bin in the middle to keep your smartphone or a small tablet.

Now in terms of comfort, the Ottoman seats are generously sized and they are well cushioned, too. Given the long wheelbase and the ability to slide the middle seats all the way back (provided nobody is occupying the third row), the amount of legroom on offer is incredible. There is no shortage of headroom either and because the Hycross is a fairly wide MPV, shoulder room feels abundant.

Things get a little tricky behind the business class-like second row. Firstly, it takes patience to access the third row in this top spec version with the electric seats – because they are electric there is no one-touch option to manually fold them forwards quickly and you will have to wait for the electronics to move the backrest at their own sweet pace. Secondly, the third row cannot accommodate three people even though Toyota might claim otherwise. There is just about enough shoulder room for two adults but let me tell you, neither would be complaining for sitting awkwardly. The Hycross is a proper three-row vehicle with the amount of headroom and legroom the third row has. More importantly, the backrest is large and under thigh support is just about enough since there is legitimate vertical space between the seat base and the floor unlike many three-row models.

The Innova Crysta has never had enticing features but all that is about to change with this new model. In this top-spec ZX (O) version, Toyota has covered all the basics and then some more. You get electrically adjustable Ottoman seats in the second row, a large panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control (for front and rear), a nine-speaker JBL audio system including a subwoofer, a 360-degree camera, electric tailgate, rear sun blinds and driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, a blind spot monitoring system, rear cross traffic alert and pre-collision warning tech. The only couple of features missing as standard are wireless charging and TPMS.