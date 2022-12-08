2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited First Drive Review

Let me get this out of the way first. The Grand Cherokee is priced very close to something like the Audi Q7 or the BMW X5, and the interior in both cars is impeccably put together. Jeep has also done a great job with the look and feel of the Grand Cherokee’s cabin, however, it does not exhibit the level of finesse that you would expect from a car that costs over Rs 75 lakh.

Some of the elements like the steering wheel and the digital speedometer will remind you of Jeep’s much cheaper models and that’s never a good thing. At the same time, I am happy to report that this interior is a big step up from the last Grand Cherokee, especially when it comes to quality – there are soft touch materials everywhere you touch, the buttons and dials operate with a solid feel and I also like the quality of the perforated leather seats. Space up front is excellent. One has good head, shoulder and knee room even if they are very tall. The seat is also very large and nicely contoured so no complaints there. Front seat occupants will also find a good amount of storage spaces to keep their belongings in the center console, glove box and the door pads.

Visibility from the large side windows is good, though on the flipside, you will be struggling to get a clear view of pedestrians and two wheelers around the side mirrors because of their sheer size. The second half of this cabin is bit of a mixed bag. The Grand Cherokee is a big SUV so naturally, there is a lot of room in the second row. In fact, knee room is among the best in its class and even tall occupants would be pleased with the amount of headroom.

However, the seat base is surprisingly short and as a result, there is hardly any under thigh support. Thankfully, the window line is set low and you have a large panoramic sunroof above you to let in a lot of light and add to the airy feeling.

So here’s the thing with the Grand Cherokee. It’s priced close to SUVs that we are used to seeing and admiring but because Jeep is selling it in a single, fully loaded variant you get a lot more tech and features for your money. There’s a full suite of ADAS features, 360-degree surround view cameras, drowsy driver detection, a 10.1-inch screen for the infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital inside rear view mirror, a heads-up display, cooled and heated front seats and rear window blinds.

You also get as many as eight type A and Type C USB ports in the first and second rows along with HDMI ports and a 230v AC charging socket. The highlighting feature here though is the secondary 10.25-inch screen that has been embedded into the dashboard for the passenger. It can be used for showing maps and controlling multimedia functions and while it’s a neat addition I think it could do with more brightness.