Pravaig Veer — First Look

What is it?
Pravaig recently launched two electric SUVs in India. The white-coloured Defy caters to the passenger vehicle segment, while the open-top one, Veer, is a combat-themed SUV meant for off-roading, adventure-seeking, and even defence purposes. The carmaker says they're open to bringing in the latter variant too if they see a demand. Despite being in the initial stages of development, it's fully functional and they even took us out for a short spin. Here are the first impressions of the SUV.
How is it on the outside?
Bare-bones yet intimidating — especially without the doors or a proper top hat. Moreover, the camouflage wrap makes it look even more purposeful as a military version. Although based on the Defy, the Veer gets some changes to make it look more outdoorsy and practical. For example, the jacked-up bumpers give it better approach and departure angles while off-roading. The car has many useful attachments too, like hooks, a winch, and provisions for accommodating such equipment. Even the headlamp setup is a projector lamp literally bolted onto the metal. Furthermore, the auxiliary lamps look more after-market, hinting there will be an n-number of customisation options that can be had with this SUV. So despite it looking like a basic skeleton, it has more practical applications and not just cosmetic enhancements.
How is it on the inside?
You don't have to peek into the vehicle like with other cars as there are no doors here and the cabin is visible right from outside. This version has been created without doors to show how easy it would be to get in and out in a combat situation. And in such situations, it would hardly matter if there's dust coming in. The utmost priority would be to reach places where one can't/shouldn't set out on foot. And even reach there faster, safer, and with more equipment. Not only does it have four proper seats, but there's also enough space to load in equipment and secure it nicely. The military green bags are just an example of how conveniently stuff can be hauled in. Moreover, two large screens — one for the infotainment system and the other is the instrument cluster, help with all other controls.
What’s on the feature list?
Neither does the steering wheel get any shortcut buttons, nor does the dashboard have many buttons. It's just a huge screen in the centre which continuously ran the camera’s view on screen. The instrument cluster is a fully digital setup with an analogue replica on screen. Apart from the trip meter, it also shows the date, location, and temperature of that place. We hope the conventional keyhole setup to be replaced by an engine start-stop button to make it look modern. All these changes hint at the numerous possibilities for customising this vehicle, in addition to what is offered with the standard Defy SUV.
What’s under the hood? (Battery and range)
Again, similar to the Defy, the Veer is also a fully-electric vehicle with a 90kW battery. With the help of dual motors and an all-wheel-drive system, it delivers a peak power output of 402bhp and 620Nm of torque. It boasts a range of more than 500km and a battery life of 2,50,000km. Fast charging will ensure zero to 80 per cent quick charge in 30 minutes. It also has a ground clearance of 234mm and a water-wading capacity of up to 900mm. The other features include remote servicing assistance, a top speed of 210kmph, zero to 100kmph sprint in 4.9 seconds, and upgradable software and hardware.
What about pricing and rivals?
All of the aforementioned technologies have been built in India, proudly giving the car a ‘Made-In-India’ tag. As of now, there’s no particular competitor of the Veer, given its unique styling and positioning. Since the Defy’s prices start at Rs 39.5 lakh, we can expect the Veer to cost around a similar price tag. All the additional equipment will cost a premium though, that is, if Pravaig plans to offer it to customers. And, this is in addition to their plan of pitching it to the armed forces, national parks, and explorers alike.