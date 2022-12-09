Pravaig Veer — First Look

How is it on the inside?

You don't have to peek into the vehicle like with other cars as there are no doors here and the cabin is visible right from outside. This version has been created without doors to show how easy it would be to get in and out in a combat situation. And in such situations, it would hardly matter if there's dust coming in. The utmost priority would be to reach places where one can't/shouldn't set out on foot. And even reach there faster, safer, and with more equipment. Not only does it have four proper seats, but there's also enough space to load in equipment and secure it nicely. The military green bags are just an example of how conveniently stuff can be hauled in. Moreover, two large screens — one for the infotainment system and the other is the instrument cluster, help with all other controls.