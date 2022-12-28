Toyota Innova HyCross launched in India; prices start at Rs 18.30 lakh

- The Hycross is available in five variants across seven colours

- Customers can choose from two powertrain options

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the prices of the Innova Hycross, which range from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Unveiled in November this year, bookings for the model are underway for an amount of Rs 50,000.

Based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in five variants including G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O). Further, customers can choose from seven colours, namely Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze Metallic, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake.

Under the hood, the new Toyota Innova Hycross gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TNGA petrol engine developing 172bhp and 187Nm of torque, paired only to a CVT unit. Also on offer is the same petrol mill with a hybrid motor, where the latter produces 111bhp and 206Nm of torque. This combination is mated with an e-CVT unit. Toyota will not offer a manual transmission with the Hycross.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will come with a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kilometres and an extended warranty of five years or 2.20 lakh kilometres. The hybrid battery will have a warranty of eight years or 1.60 lakh kilometres. We have already driven the Innova Hycross.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Toyota Innova Hycross (all prices, ex-showroom):

Innova Hycross Petrol G 7S: Rs 18.30 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol G 8S: Rs 18.35 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol GX 7S: Rs 19.15 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol GX 8S: Rs 19.20 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol-hybrid VX 7S: Rs 24.01 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol-hybrid VX 8S: Rs 24.06 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol-hybrid ZX 7S: Rs 28.33 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol-hybrid ZX(O) 7S: Rs 28.97 lakh