    Mahindra XUV400 metaverse — All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    Ninad Ambre

    Mahindra XUV400 metaverse — All you need to know

    Introduction

    Mahindra has unveiled the XUV400verse, which is the metaverse platform for the all-electric XUV400. The new EV is yet to be launched and will debut in the new year. This is when prices will be announced and test drives will start. For now, interested buyers can rely on the new XUV400verse for all details. And before we delve into its details, here's a quick link to our first impressions of the EV from its first drive.

    What is it?

    Mahindra XUV400 Left Front Three Quarter

    XUV400verse is a virtual demo of the upcoming XUV400 EV. It's powered by Metadome.ai and has some fun elements to it rather than just a walkaround of the car. According to Mahindra, it will enable customers to not only engage online, but collaborate and socialise as well.

    What does it include?

    The platform includes a virtual showroom with guided and free-roam options for users. Then, there's an LED wall with spatial sound interactive avatars along with merchandise and other accessory zones. It's designed to offer an immersive product experience.

    Mahindra XUV400 Dashboard

    What else do I need to know?

    Thanks to XUV400verse, prospective buyers can customise their SUVs using the 3D configurator, while also creating their own avatars. Soon, we can expect the carmaker to host virtual test drives on this platform with multiple modes and camera views. Currently, it's more like a game to appease the youth and give them a taste of how it is to drive the XUV400 online while showing off its features. It's a bit gimmicky, yet delightful, given the pleasant change with this novelty.

    Click here to know about the variant details of the upcoming Mahindra XUV400.

    Mahindra XUV400 Left Front Three Quarter
    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
