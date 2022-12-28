CarWale

    Tata Harrier special edition — What to expect

    Ninad Ambre

    Tata Harrier special edition — What to expect

    Introduction

    The special editions of the Tata Harrier like Jet, Kaziranga, Dark, and Camo have seen a good demand in the Indian market. Similar is the case with other models. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that Tata Motors might soon bring in another special edition. This one might be a good farewell to the current Harrier before the facelifted versions are launched next year. Here's what to expect.

    Exterior

    Tata Harrier Grille

    The leaked images hint that the new version will be based on the Harrier Dark edition. So we can expect the same dark exterior colours albeit with some funky bits. For example, the images here show its all-black exterior with subtle red accents. This includes a red embellishment in the black grille and red brake calipers. Do note these weren't a part of the standard Harrier Dark edition.

    Interior

    Inside its cabin is where there's much prominent change. Like the MG Astor, this upcoming Harrier special edition comes with red seat upholstery and interior trim. Also note that the door handles are also red and sport a matching front centre armrest. Only time will tell if prospective Harrier owners will like this, but it most certainly adds contrast to the otherwise dark interior. Another interesting thing we noticed is the addition of cameras on the ORVMs, meaning the SUV will provide a 360-degree camera view now.

    Tata Harrier Front Row Seats

    Engine and gearbox

    We don't expect any changes to the powertrain as such. This implies that the Harrier special edition will continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the standard Harrier. This mill produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

    Tata Harrier Second Row Seats

    Launch and Timeline

    There's no official information or confirmation from Tata Motors yet. However, the images hint that this upcoming model has started reaching dealerships. If that's true, we can expect the carmaker to launch the upcoming Harrier special edition probably soon, in the new year.

    Tata Harrier Left Front Three Quarter

    Images Courtesy: Motorbeam

