2023 Tata Harrier to be offered in five colour options

- Bookings for the new Harrier officially open

- The SUV will get the Red Dark edition which was showcased at the Expo

Tata Motors has revealed the new Harrier and is expected to launch the SUV in the coming months. It gets some key upgrades in the form of safety tech, features, and creature comfort. In terms of looks, the SUV has more or less retained the shape with meagre design changes.

Moreover, customers can choose from five colour options: Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Calypso Red, Orcus White, and Daytona Grey. Also on offer would be the Dark edition of the SUV with an Oberon Black paint scheme. Interestingly, no new colours have been introduced with the refreshed 2023 Harrier as of now. But we can expect the Indian automaker to introduce the Red Dark edition of the Harrier and the Safari, showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

Mechanically, the new Harrier continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine churning out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. Notably, the SUVs’ engine will be RDE norms and BS6 2-compliant.