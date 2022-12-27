CarWale

    Driven By Mantras Of Professionalism, Perseverance, Patience

    Authors Image

    Mobility Outlook Bureau

    314 Views
    Driven By Mantras Of Professionalism, Perseverance, Patience

    For Manjaree Chowdhary, a switch to the aw from academics was more accidental than a planned move. She was all set to move to the US to pursue her PhD in English but instead moved to London to do a Master’s programme in law. And that changed the course of her career – a move she is delighted to have made. 

    For someone who started her professional career as a professor of English, Chowdhary decided to make a switch to law mid-career and is today the Senior Executive Officer and General Counsel of India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India.

    A Felix Scholar and Masters in Law from the University of London with distinction, she is the winner of several notable awards and is a key member of many organisations and associations, including being a nominated member of the Confederation of Indian Industry National Committee on Regulatory Affairs and on the Board of the UK India Legal Partnership.

    She is skilled in strategic advisory, Board and listed entity management, complex transactions including JVs/M&A, litigation, regulatory and public policy, enterprise risk, compliance and change management. 

    Over the past 25 years and more, she has worked across South Asia, US, ANZ, and Japan in diverse industries like industrial, manufacturing, auto, healthcare, power and services.

    A hands-on leader, who believes in owning responsibility, Chowdhary says her work brings a huge amount of accountability towards her role, and an approach of collaboration. As an enabling function, she knows she needs to carry people with her, and having a sense of empathy and humanity for her teams comes naturally to Chowdhary.

    Chowdhary leads a team of 50+ legal professionals and works closely with the Board, the CEO and the Leadership Team to provide legal and compliance support in a dynamic regulatory and risk environment. 

    Throughout her professional career, she has been driven by the mantras of professionalism, perseverance, and patience to overcome any challenges she faces.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Lexus RX teased again; to be showcased at 2023 Auto Expo

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121641 Views
    809 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    ₹ 5.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121641 Views
    809 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Driven By Mantras Of Professionalism, Perseverance, Patience