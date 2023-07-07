Top 5 features that make the new Kia Seltos stand out

- 2023 Kia Seltos gets attractive features

- New tech will help attract more buyers

Kia has revealed the 2023 Seltos for the Indian market. While the prices have not been disclosed, the updated SUV comes with improvements that make it worth considering. Here are the top five highlights that put it on par with other mid-size SUVs in India. These include new equipment and some segment-first features that we believe will set the facelifted Kia Seltos apart from its competition.

1. Dual-zone climate control

The Seltos is the first mid-size SUV to come with dual-zone climate control, enabling both the driver and passenger to set the temperature on their respective sides according to their preferences.

2. Dual screens

Several luxury SUVs have adopted a large, elongated screen for a sleeker design. The updated Seltos also gets this display now, combining two screens that incorporate the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment screen each.

3. ADAS or advanced driver assistance systems

While ADAS is not a segment-first feature in the Seltos, as the MG Astor had already introduced it in this segment, it is still not commonly found in many vehicles. Therefore, it is commendable that Kia has included this level-2 technology in the 2023 Seltos.

4. Connected tail lamps

The use of a wide LED bar running across the tailgate has become a popular design element in many vehicles, and the Seltos is no exception. The SUV has this connected lights feature, which is a prominent change on its exterior and adds to its overall aesthetic appeal.

5. Panoramic sunroof

Following the introduction of a panoramic sunroof in the Hyundai Creta, there was high demand for a similar feature in the Kia Seltos. The automaker has now fulfilled this demand by equipping the top-end variants of the Seltos with a panoramic sunroof.

Kia Seltos video:

To learn more about the new Kia Seltos, you can refer to the video below.