Audi India registers a growth of 97 per cent in H1 2023

- Delivered 3,474 new cars in the said period

- Audi Approved: plus witnessed 53 per cent sales growth

Audi India has witnessed a growth of 97 per cent in the first half of 2023. During this period, the brand delivered 3,474 new cars, compared to 1,765 units in the same period last year. At the same time, Audi Approved: plus, the pre-owned car division of the brand, recorded a growth of 53 per cent.

Brand’s portfolio in India

Currently, Audi retails six SUVs and five sedans in the country. The sedans comprise the A4, A6, A8 L, S5 Sportback, and the RS5 Sportback while the SUVs include models like the Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, and the RS Q8. In addition, it sells five EV models, namely, the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

Official statement

Commenting on the sales, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India, said, “Our performance in the first half of the year, despite supply challenges and rising input costs has laid the foundation for a successful second half of the year. Our volume models Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi A4, and Audi A6 are seeing strong demand. Our top-of-the-line cars Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi A8 L, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, and Audi RS e-tron GT are also growing in healthy numbers. Our electric range will soon witness a new model the Audi Q8 e-tron and we are confident of continued success in this segment.”