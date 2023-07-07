CarWale
    Isuzu to organise monsoon service camp across India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Isuzu to organise monsoon service camp across India

    - Customers can avail of benefits across all Isuzu service outlets

    - Campaign to be held between 10 July to 22 July, 2023

    Isuzu Motors India has announced a nationwide monsoon service campaign for its entire range of SUVs and pickups. The service camp will be held from 10 July to 22 July, 2023 with exciting benefits and maintenance checks for all Isuzu vehicle owners across the country.

    Listed below are the special offers and benefits of the Isuzu monsoon service camp

    Free 37 points comprehensive checkup
    10 per cent discount on labour cost
    Five per cent discount on spare parts
    Five per cent discount on lubes and fluids
    10 per cent discount on retail RSA purchase
    Free ‘REGEN’ for BS6 vehicles

    Currently, Isuzu has two models on sale, namely, the D-Max pickup and the MU-X SUV. Customers can call the nearest Isuzu dealerships or service outlets to book a service appointment during the stated period.

