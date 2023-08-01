Exclusive: Kia Seltos facelift variant-wise waiting period revealed

- Seltos facelift is offered in seven variants

- GTX Plus and X Line have the maximum waiting period

Kia launched the Seltos facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) on 21 July, 2023. The new and updated Seltos is offered in seven variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX Plus, and X Line. Soon after the price announcement, customers started receiving the delivery of the SUV across India. Now, we bring the exclusive details of the waiting period for the entire range of the Seltos facelift.

2023 Seltos facelift variant-wise waiting period

Starting with the lowest waiting period, the entry-level petrol variants, including, HTE, HTK, HTK+, and HTX command a waiting period of four to five weeks. Then, all other variants, except the GTX Plus and X Line trims attract a waiting period of eight to nine weeks from the day of booking. Lastly, customers looking to purchase the GTX Plus and X Line variants in petrol or diesel guise might have to wait for 14 to 15 weeks for the delivery.

Variants Waiting period HTE 4-5 weeks / 8-9 weeks (diesel) HTK 4-5 weeks / 8-9 weeks (diesel) HTK Plus 4-5 weeks / 8-9 weeks (diesel) HTX 4-5 weeks / 8-9 weeks (petrol CVT) / 8-9 weeks (diesel) HTX Plus 8-9 weeks GTX Plus 14-15 weeks X Line 14-15 weeks

Powertrain and specifications of Kia Seltos facelift

Under the hood, the new Seltos can be had with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the NA petrol engine is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, the turbo-petrol motor generates 158bhp and 253m of torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre oil burner is capable of producing 114bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, CVT, iMT, torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT unit.