    Kia Seltos facelift variant and colour options revealed

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    1,766 Views
    Kia Seltos facelift variant and colour options revealed

    - Available in three trims

    - Bookings commence on 14 July 

    Yesterday, Kia officially pulled the wraps off the new Seltos facelift in the country. The manufacturer will commence the bookings of the SUV on 14 July for existing Seltos owners followed by the others on 15 July, 2023. 

    Kia Seltos facelift variants

    The Kia Seltos facelift is broadly offered in three variants, namely, Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. The Tech Line is further divided into five trims - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. 

    2023 Seltos colours

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Potential customers can choose the SUV from eight monotone and two dual-tone colours. The monotone shades include Pewter Oliver, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White, Intense Red, and Imperial Blue. The dual-tone hues, on the other hand, include Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl. Notably, the Matte Graphite colour is exclusively available with the X-Line variant. 

    Facelifted Seltos powertrains

    Kia Seltos Facelift Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the updated Kia Seltos can be had in three powertrain options: 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a newly introduced 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The latter is tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT. 

    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
