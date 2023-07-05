Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched: All You Need to Know

Introduction

The newest offering from the Toyota and Suzuki collaboration, the Invicto, is the rebadged version of the Hycross. It will be sold through the premium Nexa showroom, becoming the eighth model to be sold under Maruti’s premium showroom chain.

Undoubtedly, the Invicto is the most expensive Maruti to date. It's available across two variants, with the introductory prices starting at Rs. 24.79 lakh for the Zeta Plus trim and the Alpha Plus trim goes up to Rs. 28.42 lakh, ex-showroom. There’s also an eight-seater version that you can buy for the Zeta Plus trim for just Rs. 5,000 more.

Variant Pricing (ex-showroom) Invicto Zeta + 7 Seater Rs 24.79 lakh Invicto Zeta + 8 Seater Rs 24.84 lakh Invicto Alpha + 7 Seater Rs 28.42 lakh

Variant-to-variant, the Zeta Plus trim of the Invicto corresponds to the VX trim, while the Alpha Plus trim is equal to the ZX seven-seater version of the Innova. The Zeta Plus trim is Rs. 25,000 less than the equivalent Hycross VX, while the Alpha Plus trim is Rs. 93,000 less expensive than the equivalent Hycross ZX trim. Then, the booking amount for the Invicto is Rs. 25,000 on the official Nexa website. You can also get the SUV on a subscription basis with a starting monthly cost of Rs. 61,860.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alternatives:

For its pricing, the Invicto could be a large three-row alternative to the likes of the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD, which retails at Rs. 24.42 lakh, or the Tata Safari Red Dark XZA (O), which is close to Rs. 25 lakh.

Both these alternatives offer seven seats too, but over and above they come with diesel engines and also offer ADAS. You can also look at the Scorpio N Z8 trip with 4WD in the same price range. Onto the Alpha Plus, the Jeep Compass S (O) and the Hyundai Tuscon in the Platinum trim are also good SUV options for the price of this Invicto variant.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variants and Features

In the Zeta Plus trim, the Invicto offers LED headlamps and taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, a chrome finish on the tailgate, a shark fin antenna, and 17-inch alloy wheels on the outside. On the inside, you get a leather-wrapped steering and gear lever, an all-seat adjustable headrest, cooled cup holders, rear air-con vents, ambient lighting, and second-row sunshades. You also get keyless entry, powered ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, six speakers along with an eight-inch SmartPlay Magnum touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, apart from Suzuki Connect.

Then, the Alpha Plus trim comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, a powered tailgate, ventilated front seats for both the driver and co-driver, an eight-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function, and two-zone climate control. It further receives a PM2.5 air purifier, acoustic and IR cut glass, a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, TPMS, rear seatbelt indicator, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

In terms of safety, the Invicto comes with six airbags as standard. It also gets an electronic parking brake, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability program, hill start assist, ISOFIX, and all-four disc brakes. However, Maruti doesn’t offer the ADAS hardware with the Invicto that is offered in the range-topping trim of the Hycross.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Powertrain

The Invicto borrows only the strong hybrid engine from Toyota. This hybrid powertrain uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an e-CVT transmission. It’s a front-wheel-drive strong hybrid with an overall output of 184bhp and 188Nm. The claimed fuel mileage of the Invicto is 24.4kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Vs Toyota Innova Hycross

Of the two, Maruti’s extensive service network would make buying and after-sales service much more convenient for Invicto. But Toyota is well-known for its after-sales service and offering better service plans as well as experience for the owners. Appearance-wise, there’s no striking difference between the two that will make you buy one over the other.

But you also have a non-hybrid petrol version of the Hycross, which is not offered with the Invicto. And lastly, in terms of pricing, even though the Invicto is priced lower than the Hycross, the latter has more variants on offer depending on your budget and requirements.