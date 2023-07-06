CarWale
    Mahindra records overall sales of 32,585 units in June 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Registers Y-o-Y growth of 22 per cent 

    - Exported 2,505 units in the previous month

    Mahindra sales in June 2023

    Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that its domestic car sales for the month of June 2023 stood at 32,585 units. It recorded a growth of 22 per cent when compared to the 26,620 units sold during the corresponding month in the previous year. 

    Official statement

    Commenting on the sales, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “With strong demand for the SUV Portfolio, we have continued our growth trend with domestic sales of 32,585 units and 22% growth in June. The XUV700 reached an important milestone as it launched in Australia with a high decibel launch amidst great enthusiasm from customers as well as our partners. The SUV’s volumes were restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end. The constraints on semiconductor-related parts like Air Bag ECU continued during the month too.”

    XUV700 records 1 lakh unit sales milestone

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the brand’s flagship SUV, the XUV700, surpassed the 1 lakh unit sales milestone in less than 20 months since its launch in the country. Currently, the SUV can be had in five variants across petrol and diesel powertrain options. 

