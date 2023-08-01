CarWale
    Hyundai Exter Vs Nissan Magnite - Which one should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    304 Views
    Hyundai Exter Vs Nissan Magnite - Which one should you buy?

    The sub-four metre SUV category is the next logical upgrade for buyers who want to step up from hatchbacks or even compact sedans to much larger vehicles in terms of dimension and space. In this article, we will compare the recently launched Hyundai Exter with one of the most underrated compact SUVs, the Nissan Magnite

    Exter and Magnite - Background check

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Nissan Magnite was introduced in India in December 2020 at a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). At that price, Magnite, being a compact SUV, was a perfect offering for buyers aspiring to own a bigger car at a lesser cost. Notably, the SUV helped the brand to sustain itself in the country even after being the only model on sale in 2023.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    On the other hand, the recently launched Hyundai Exter fills the gap between the Grand i10 Nios and the Venue SUV. It is based on the same platform as the Nios hatchback and also shares the powertrain with it. Now, to stand out and be relevant in Hyundai’s crowded line-up, the Exter offers better space, features, and an appealing design for the youth.

    Variants and prices of Exter and Magnite

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Exter can be had in seven variants, including EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. Meanwhile, Nissan Magnite is offered in three trims, namely, XE, XL, and XV. Further, it gets multiple variants such as Turbo, Premium, Executive, Red Edition, and Geza Edition.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Exter and Nissan Magnite:

    Nissan MagnitePricesPricesHyundai Exter
    XERs. 6 lakhRs. 6 lakhEX MT
    XLRs. 7.04 lakhRs. 6.25 lakhEX (O) MT
    XV ExecutiveRs. 7.34 lakhRs. 7.27 lakhS MT
    Geza EditionRs. 7.39 lakhRs. 7.42 lakhS (O) MT
    XVRs. 7.81 lakhRs. 8.24 lakhS CNG
    XV dual toneRs. 7.97 lakhRs. 7.97 lakhS AMT
    XV Red EditionRs. 8.06 lakhRs. 8 lakhSX MT
    XL TurboRs. 8.25 lakhRs. 8.23 lakhSX MT dual tone
    XV PremiumRs. 8.59 lakhRs. 8.97 lakhSX CNG
    XV Premium dual toneRs. 8.75 lakhRs. 8.64 lakhSX (O) MT
    XV TurboRs. 9.19 lakhRs. 8.68 lakhSX AMT
    XV Turbo Red EditionRs. 9.35 lakh Rs. 8.91 lakhSX AMT dual tone
    XV Turbo dual toneRs. 9.44 lakhRs. 9.32 lakhSX (O) AMT
    XV Premium TurboRs. 9.72 lakhRs. 9.32 lakhSX (O) Connect MT
    XV Premium (O) TurboRs. 9.88 lakhRs. 9.42 lakhSX (O) Connect MT dual tone
    XV Premium Turbo dual toneRs. 9.92 lakhRs. 10 lakhSX (O) Connect AMT
    XV Premium Turbo (O) dual toneRs. 10 lakhRs. 10.10 lakhSX (O) Connect AMT dual tone
    XV Turbo CVTRs. 10.08 lakh
    XV Turbo CVT Red EditionRs. 10.16 lakh
    XV Turbo CVT dual toneRs. 10.25 lakh
    XV Premium Turbo CVTRs. 10.66 lakh
    XV Premium Turbo CVT dual toneRs. 10.82 lakh
    XV Premium (O) Turbo CVTRs. 10.86 lakh

    As seen above, both SUVs start at the same ex-showroom price of Rs. 6 lakh. However, the Exter tops out at Rs. 10.10 lakh while the Magnite goes up to Rs. 10.86 lakh for the top-spec version. 

    Dimensions compared 

    Left Side View
    ParametersHyundai ExterNissan Magnite
    Length3,815mm3,994mm
    Width1,710mm1,758mm
    Height1,631mm1,572mm
    Wheelbase2,450mm2,500mm
    Ground clearance185mm205mm
    Boot space391 litres336 litres
    Fuel tank capacity37 litres40 litres

     

    Right Side View

    Comparing the Exter with the Magnite, the latter is significantly lengthier and wider, with a larger wheelbase and ground clearance. However, the Exter is taller and offers better boot space.

    Which SUV offers better features?

    Dashboard

    In terms of equipment and features, the newly launched Hyundai Exter comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless charger, and steering-mounted controls. It also gets six airbags as standard, TPMS, a dual dash camera, an electric sunroof, footwell lighting, metal pedals, and paddle shifters.

    Dashboard

    On the other hand, although older than the Exter, the Nissan Magnite does not feel dated in the features department. The Japanese SUV comes loaded with an eight-inch instrument cluster, a six-speaker setup, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a digital instrument cluster. Also on offer are features like a keyless start/stop button, rear defogger, rear wiper with washer, and a 360-degree surround camera.

    Engine and specifications of the SUVs

    Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the Exter can be had with two powertrains – a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG option. The former produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. As for the CNG version, the motor comes coupled with a manual gearbox and is tuned to produce 68bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. The ARAI-claimed mileage of the Exter in manual, automatic, and CNG versions is 19.4kmpl, 19.2kmpl, and 27.1km/kg, respectively.

    Engine Shot

    The Nissan Magnite with the recent BS6 Phase 2 update comes equipped with a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. While the NA petrol motor is capable of producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, the more powerful turbo-petrol engine generates 99bhp and 152Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a CVT unit.

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8202 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7502 Views
    47 Likes

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

