Hyundai Exter Vs Nissan Magnite - Which one should you buy?

The sub-four metre SUV category is the next logical upgrade for buyers who want to step up from hatchbacks or even compact sedans to much larger vehicles in terms of dimension and space. In this article, we will compare the recently launched Hyundai Exter with one of the most underrated compact SUVs, the Nissan Magnite.

Exter and Magnite - Background check

The Nissan Magnite was introduced in India in December 2020 at a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). At that price, Magnite, being a compact SUV, was a perfect offering for buyers aspiring to own a bigger car at a lesser cost. Notably, the SUV helped the brand to sustain itself in the country even after being the only model on sale in 2023.

On the other hand, the recently launched Hyundai Exter fills the gap between the Grand i10 Nios and the Venue SUV. It is based on the same platform as the Nios hatchback and also shares the powertrain with it. Now, to stand out and be relevant in Hyundai’s crowded line-up, the Exter offers better space, features, and an appealing design for the youth.

Variants and prices of Exter and Magnite

The Hyundai Exter can be had in seven variants, including EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. Meanwhile, Nissan Magnite is offered in three trims, namely, XE, XL, and XV. Further, it gets multiple variants such as Turbo, Premium, Executive, Red Edition, and Geza Edition.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Exter and Nissan Magnite:

Nissan Magnite Prices Prices Hyundai Exter XE Rs. 6 lakh Rs. 6 lakh EX MT XL Rs. 7.04 lakh Rs. 6.25 lakh EX (O) MT XV Executive Rs. 7.34 lakh Rs. 7.27 lakh S MT Geza Edition Rs. 7.39 lakh Rs. 7.42 lakh S (O) MT XV Rs. 7.81 lakh Rs. 8.24 lakh S CNG XV dual tone Rs. 7.97 lakh Rs. 7.97 lakh S AMT XV Red Edition Rs. 8.06 lakh Rs. 8 lakh SX MT XL Turbo Rs. 8.25 lakh Rs. 8.23 lakh SX MT dual tone XV Premium Rs. 8.59 lakh Rs. 8.97 lakh SX CNG XV Premium dual tone Rs. 8.75 lakh Rs. 8.64 lakh SX (O) MT XV Turbo Rs. 9.19 lakh Rs. 8.68 lakh SX AMT XV Turbo Red Edition Rs. 9.35 lakh Rs. 8.91 lakh SX AMT dual tone XV Turbo dual tone Rs. 9.44 lakh Rs. 9.32 lakh SX (O) AMT XV Premium Turbo Rs. 9.72 lakh Rs. 9.32 lakh SX (O) Connect MT XV Premium (O) Turbo Rs. 9.88 lakh Rs. 9.42 lakh SX (O) Connect MT dual tone XV Premium Turbo dual tone Rs. 9.92 lakh Rs. 10 lakh SX (O) Connect AMT XV Premium Turbo (O) dual tone Rs. 10 lakh Rs. 10.10 lakh SX (O) Connect AMT dual tone XV Turbo CVT Rs. 10.08 lakh XV Turbo CVT Red Edition Rs. 10.16 lakh XV Turbo CVT dual tone Rs. 10.25 lakh XV Premium Turbo CVT Rs. 10.66 lakh XV Premium Turbo CVT dual tone Rs. 10.82 lakh XV Premium (O) Turbo CVT Rs. 10.86 lakh

As seen above, both SUVs start at the same ex-showroom price of Rs. 6 lakh. However, the Exter tops out at Rs. 10.10 lakh while the Magnite goes up to Rs. 10.86 lakh for the top-spec version.

Dimensions compared

Parameters Hyundai Exter Nissan Magnite Length 3,815mm 3,994mm Width 1,710mm 1,758mm Height 1,631mm 1,572mm Wheelbase 2,450mm 2,500mm Ground clearance 185mm 205mm Boot space 391 litres 336 litres Fuel tank capacity 37 litres 40 litres

Comparing the Exter with the Magnite, the latter is significantly lengthier and wider, with a larger wheelbase and ground clearance. However, the Exter is taller and offers better boot space.

Which SUV offers better features?

In terms of equipment and features, the newly launched Hyundai Exter comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless charger, and steering-mounted controls. It also gets six airbags as standard, TPMS, a dual dash camera, an electric sunroof, footwell lighting, metal pedals, and paddle shifters.

On the other hand, although older than the Exter, the Nissan Magnite does not feel dated in the features department. The Japanese SUV comes loaded with an eight-inch instrument cluster, a six-speaker setup, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a digital instrument cluster. Also on offer are features like a keyless start/stop button, rear defogger, rear wiper with washer, and a 360-degree surround camera.

Engine and specifications of the SUVs

Mechanically, the Exter can be had with two powertrains – a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG option. The former produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. As for the CNG version, the motor comes coupled with a manual gearbox and is tuned to produce 68bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. The ARAI-claimed mileage of the Exter in manual, automatic, and CNG versions is 19.4kmpl, 19.2kmpl, and 27.1km/kg, respectively.

The Nissan Magnite with the recent BS6 Phase 2 update comes equipped with a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. While the NA petrol motor is capable of producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, the more powerful turbo-petrol engine generates 99bhp and 152Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a CVT unit.