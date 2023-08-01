CarWale
    Tata Punch CNG unofficial pre-bookings now open

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Punch CNG unofficial pre-bookings now open

    - Punch CNG will be offered in multiple variants

    - To get twin-cylinder CNG technology

    Tata Motors will soon launch its much-awaited CNG model, the Punch CNG in India. The model was first showcased alongside the Altroz CNG at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. Now, select dealerships across the country have started accepting orders for the same. 

    Tata Punch CNG feature list

    Tata Punch Sunroof/Moonroof

    Similar to the Altroz CNG, the Punch will get multiple CNG variants and some added features over the standard petrol versions. It will likely come loaded with six airbags, projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an electric sunroof. 

    Engine and specifications of the Punch CNG

    Tata Punch Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Punch CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. In the CNG mode, the motor will churn out 76bhp and 97Nm of peak torque. The talking point here is the CNG tech that it will be offered with. The Punch CNG will make use of the brand’s new twin-cylinder CNG kit technology, which is equipped with two 30 litres tanks placed underneath the bonnet, thus freeing up more boot space.

    Rivals of the Tata Punch CNG

    The Tata Punch compete against the Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger in the Indian market. However, with the CNG-powertrain, the like-for-like competitor of the Punch will be the recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG.

