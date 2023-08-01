Electric Citroen C3 Aircross on the cards!

- Likely to debut in 2024

- Will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra XUV400

With the Citroen C3 Aircross slated to be launched in October, we can now say that the automaker is also looking to introduce the electric version of this three-row SUV soon. Likely to be launched sometime next year, the C3 Aircross EV will be the brand’s second electric vehicle for the Indian market.

Citroen C3 Aircross EV – Who will it rival?

With the Nexon EV, XUV400, and MG ZS EV being the only electric SUVs in the segment, there will soon be other car manufacturers joining the bandwagon. Hyundai has already commenced testing the Creta EV while Honda will also introduce the Elevate EV in the next three years.

C3 Aircross EV platform

With this, the electric C3 Aircross if introduced next year will be right on time to lock horns with the existing and upcoming electric SUVs. Where the Aircross is almost 97 per cent localised, the CMP platform on which the SUV is based is made with 90 per cent localisation. Thus, this makes electrifying the Aircross easy and to an extent affordable if launched in the same price range as its rivals.

Citroen India EV portfolio

Presently, Citroen retails the eC3 in India. It is the electric version of the C3 hatchback and sources its power from a 29.2kWh battery pack. The single electric motor setup is tuned to produce 56bhp and 143Nm of torque and is claimed to have a driving range of up to 320km on a single charge.