Honda Elevate First Drive Review

How's the cabin of the Elevate?

It’s a characteristic Honda cabin as soon as you step inside. The front seats are borrowed from the City and are immensely comfortable. The seating ergonomics are also spot-on, just like the sedan. Not only do you get great visibility all around, but the controls like the gear lever, AC knobs, touchscreen, and even cupholders are also easy to reach, even when driving.

You still have those Honda-specific shortcomings – the phone isn't visible when kept on the charging tray, the slots next to the handbrake are barely useable, and the floating touchscreen (although new) isn't something you can flaunt. But on the upside, there's a nice wooden insert on the dash, soft-touch materials all around, and a useable armrest space. We also liked the meaty steering wheel (again from the City) with many buttons on it as it feels just right for the Elevate's stance.

Despite 220mm of ground clearance, getting in the second row is quite easy. Honda has managed to make the seat of the right height and the wide-opening doors work in its favour. Once inside, there is plenty of legroom on offer even if the front seats are pushed all the way back. With scooped headroom, large window area, and rear-quarter glass you get a sense of space despite the absence of a panoramic sunroof. Again, the seats here are comfortable, offering good cushioning along with an adjustable headrest. For practicality, rear passengers get segmented seatback pockets, door pockets, AC vents, and a foldable armrest with cup holders. Sitting three abreast here would be a squeeze but not necessarily inhumane. And the middle passenger also gets a soft backrest, which is surprisingly nice.

Lastly, the bootspace at 458 litres, is best-in-class. It is also quite useable with a squared-off space offering a deep length and little to no intrusions. We stowed four cabin-sized bags and there was still plenty of room to spare. You do get 60:40 split seats here, but they don't fold completely flat. I still wish that Honda would have offered their trademark ‘magic seats’ in the Elevate.

As for the touchscreen, it's simple but basic with just a shortcut panel for what you'd need. You do get wireless phone integration though. The feature list isn't very long but ticks all the practical ones you'd use on a day-to-day basis like auto AC, push-button start, auto headlamps, auto-dimming IRVM, sunroof, Honda's lane watch camera, and ADAS. Some feel-good features commonly offered like a panoramic sunroof, electric seats, a 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting are given a miss.