MG Astor 1.3 Turbo Savvy Long-Term Review: Wrap Up

What we will miss about it:

The Astor stands as one of the rare long-term cars that we genuinely missed when it was gone. Its large and spacious cabin has great build quality, and even after driving it for 30,000km there was no major sign of wear and tear, be it the upholstery or the plastics all around. We did notice a few occasional squeaks here and there, but nothing too major.

During its tenure with us, when the Astor wasn’t hauling our crew to shoot locations and back, I had the pleasure of taking my mother and younger sister to various places. Mom isn't particularly car-savvy – she couldn’t differentiate between an Alto and a Wrangler (was going to say Wagon R, but Wrangler is just a big Wagon R for my mum). But every time the Astor turned up to pick her up, she was always happy to see it. She appreciated the seat comfort, red upholstery, and the large panoramic sunroof that made the cabin of the Astor feel much more premium.

As promised, I extensively used the ADAS in the Astor at every possible chance I got, and the hardware didn’t disappoint either. Now, I have experienced the ADAS in almost all the new cars that offer it. And the ADAS in the Astor, which was the earliest one to offer it in India, still holds its own. All the driver assist features worked well, be it adaptive cruise control or lane change assist.

You do instinctively tune out the blind spot warning on the ORVM after a certain period. Yet, I kept looking for those blinkers in all the other cars that didn’t have it. This also applies to other ADAS features as well. However, I did encounter one particular issue with autonomous braking, which I’ll discuss in the next section.

Astor’s touchscreen comes with inbuilt JioSaavn, which was quite helpful for times when your phone wasn’t connected and the radio was too boring. But we still couldn’t change and personalise the preset driver’s profile and in the same vein, the Astor AI bot wasn’t configured either. So, it couldn’t tell us a joke or help with the internet search. But the voice commands for media, sunroof, and AC worked just fine.