2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A200 Review

Never mind the all-too-familiar look on the outside; it’s the interior where the A-Class really shines. Despite its entry-level positioning, the A200’s cabin is properly sumptuous and nicer looking than a lot of similarly priced sedans and SUVs. In this 2023 update, you basically get the same interior finished in high-quality materials, featuring modern-day tech. It’s just that Mercedes has improved the user-friendliness of this cabin by updating the telematics and adding a couple of features.

Firstly, you get a new design for the steering wheel, which comes with touch control panels instead of proper buttons. Secondly, one can now use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto wirelessly, which makes the whole experience of getting into the car and driving off so much easier. Also, Mercedes says that the USB charging capacity has been increased by 20 per cent, so that’s another thing to be thankful for. Unfortunately, the A-Class no longer comes with a touchpad over the center console. So you will have to use the touchscreen to control everything, although that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

What’s bad though is the extremely shallow recess area that Mercedes has integrated where the touchpad used to be – it’s neither big enough to keep any smartphone nor deep enough to store a wallet. It’s pretty much useless.

While the seats themselves are extremely supportive, there isn’t a whole lot of space to move around, especially at the back. The A-Class is a small sedan and that is reflected in the amount of space it has to offer. Legroom at the back is adequate, so the A200 can work as a chauffeur-driven car but you will have to work with limited headroom and fairly small side windows.

The A-Class in India can be had in a single, fully loaded variant, so you pretty much get everything that is expected at this price point. There are LED headlamps (now with adaptive high beam assist), a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, a two-zone climate control, wireless charging, wireless phone mirroring, cruise control, and a highly configurable ambient lighting setup.

A special shout-out to the MBUX infotainment system, which is simply brilliant as a means to communicate with the car. It may look a little complicated at first glance but once you get used to it, it is amongst the most intuitive systems out there. Although quite small in size, the main display for the MBUX system is crisp and you can now wirelessly use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay on it. On the safety front, besides a bunch of airbags, ABS, ESP, and EBD, the A-Class also gets automatic brake assist, which will apply full braking force at low speeds if it senses a possible collision.