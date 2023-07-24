MG Comet Road Test Review

The Comet gets a 17.3kWh battery paired to a 41bhp motor making 110Nm of torque. It is very silent till you press the throttle and hear the motor. Then, there’s some tyre noise on the run. It has three driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sports. Interestingly, the car doesn’t have a start/stop button, but it’s ready to go on tapping the brake twice and putting it in the D mode. There’s no creep function here, so some accelerator input is necessary. That said, it doesn’t roll back immediately on steep inclines or slopes. It stays there for 5-6 seconds which will make things easy for new drivers, even without the handbrake.

Even in the Eco mode, it has the zest to go forward, but once switched to Normal or Sports mode, one realises that it is a bit sluggish. Also, it's limited to 85kmph. Still, the speed build-up remains linear and smooth. In the Sports mode, it won't push you back into the seat but is fun with the instantaneous torque. Though it took 19.97 seconds to reach 0-100kmph, 0-60kmph came up in 6.98 seconds which is good to get ahead of the traffic. Meanwhile, 20-80kmph and 40-100kmph are slow at 10.48 seconds and 17.44 seconds, respectively. This hints it’s ok at slow city speeds but struggles to pace up with a weak top-end. If cruising at triple-digit speeds on the highways is your thing, this EV isn't for you.