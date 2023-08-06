Citroen C3 Aircross First Drive Review

How’s the C3 Aircross on the inside?

With those familiar with the cabin of the C3, the Aircross has no surprises. The dashboard, which is dominated by the 10.2-inch screen, will be available in two themes – Bronze and Anodised Grey along with the lower half finished in beige. The steering gets more mounted controls and can be adjusted for rake whereas the driver side seat has an adjustable height function. The front seats are draped in leatherette upholstery although a darker shade would have made maintaining them a tad easy. The cushioning of the seats are spot on and have superior back and shoulder support.

The Aircross scores high on practicality and gets many storage spaces like a decent-sized glovebox, cup holders on the centre console, and bottle holders on all door pads. However, we couldn’t help but notice the poor fit and finish on some areas as well as the oddly placed rear power window switches behind the hand brake lever.

Moving to the second row, the Aircross offers five and 5+2 seating configuration. In the five-seater version, the second row has acres of leg and knee room. The largest width and height in the segment also reflects in the shoulder and head space. Having said that, this iteration misses out on rear aircon vents and split seats.

Meanwhile, in the seven-seater the second row bench seats are placed 50mm ahead. This liberates more space in the third row along with a reclining and tumble function for the left hand side seat in the middle row. The last row is best suited for kids and asking adults to fit in them will surely invite unpleasant glances. There is absolutely no under thigh support and the knee-up position with the seats touching the tailgate is not very comfortable for long journeys.

The Aircross has an impressive boot space and the seven-seat guise without the third row seats can gobble up to 511 litres of luggage. The five-seater with 67 litres and a parcel tray isn’t less on space either and can swallow 444 litres of the weekend’s bags.

On the features front, the C3 Aircross ticks most of the basic and essential features such as a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.2-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The multimedia system is intuitive to use with good brightness and quick responses. However, it needs to be mentioned that the system glitched multiple times while attempting to connect to Apple CarPlay.

Given the C3 Aircross will compete against the likes of the Creta and Grand Vitara, there are quite a few misses. Features like an automatic climate control, a sunroof, and even a wireless charging pad that are offered in cars well below the segment could have made it to this SUV.

While Citroen does equip the Aircross with dual front airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, hill hold assist, and ESP, the rivals have moved beyond the basic offerings and get four to six airbags, rear disc brakes, and more.