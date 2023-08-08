2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- High-quality interiors
- Strong performance
- Comfortable ride
Why would I avoid it?
- High pricing expected
- Touch-sensitive controls require extra effort
What is it?
The second half of 2023 has brought along the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC, which gets a slew of changes and all-new features to boast about. One of the most important products for the brand in India, the GLC, while retaining the overall silhouette, gets new elements such as the bumpers, headlamps, grille, taillights, and alloy wheels.
That’s certainly not where the range of upgrades ends, as this new-gen model gets an all-new interior and, additionally, a 48V mild-hybrid motor under the hood. Further, in terms of dimensions, the GLC has grown by 60mm in length and gets an extra 15mm in the wheelbase department. Then, the boot space has been increased by 70 litres, taking the total size to 620 litres.
How is the cabin of the GLC300 4Matic?
8.5 / 10
Step inside the new GLC, and you are greeted by a freshly designed cabin. The new 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominating the dashboard and centre console is likely to be the first to catch your eye. This unit, which has been tilted towards the driver by six degrees, makes the SUV the first in the brand’s range to get the latest telematics system, dubbed MBUX NTG 7.
Then, there are three themes to choose from, including Black, Macchiato Beige, and a new Sienna Brown option. Most of the buttons to control various functions have been digitised and now get a touchpad instead of the traditional button, be it for the sunroof controls, steering-mounted controls, and even the controls for the ORVM functions.
Cubby holes and storage are generous, both in number as well as size. All four doors can easily accommodate larger water bottles, while the centre console has two cup holders, one of which can be semi-folded to give access to the occasional odd-sized knick-knacks. The front armrest has a deep storage option, too, along with two Type-C ports inside. The latter is also offered in the centre console, but we feel it would’ve been more convenient with at least one regular USB port. Moving to the rear seats, leg-room and shoulder-room are abundant with two well-built folks at the back. The centre armrest can be pulled down for more comfort, and it also has two cup holders that fold out when required.
Although the GLC misses out on cooled front seats (it does get the heating function), it does come equipped with seat kinetics that keeps changing your backrest and seat support, allowing your body to get some movement from the otherwise constant position while on the go. Across the cabin, the new GLC will keep you in comfort and at convenience with features like a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, rear sun blinds, a 710W, 15-speaker Burmester music system, cruise control, and an air purifier. The safety feature list includes seven airbags, Pre-Safe, a 360-degree camera, attention assist, active parking assist, blind spot assist, active lane keep assist, active brake assist, and more.
How is the new GLC to drive?
8 / 10
The 2023 GLC can be had with 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, petrol or diesel engines, both paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, just like the signature 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The petrol engine we tested here in the 300 guise has an output rated at 258bhp and 400Nm of torque. The mild-hybrid system develops an additional output of 23bhp and up to 200Nm of torque.
Get off to a start and you’d be quick to notice the refinement the new GLC holds. The integrated starter generator (ISG) tech allows a smooth start, sans any noise or shake, thus making the process seamless. The petrol engine we tested here, which hits the redline at 6,500rpm, is tuned quite well and has managed to keep the NVH levels to quite a low level even when pushed hard. There is some noise that tends to make its way to the cabin at the top end, but nothing that should feel out of place.
There is plenty of punch on the go, even through the mid-range, courtesy of the new mild-hybrid motor. It provides a certain level of boost in order to keep a smooth and even flow of power through the band. Add to that, the seamless gearshifts from the nine-speed auto box further push the envelope of a smooth ride.
In terms of ride quality too, the GLC sits right in between the firm and soft settings, especially in Comfort mode. Small undulations and uneven roads are easily gobbled up, while higher speeds induce a tiny bit of up-and-down movement. Throw what you might, be it bumper-to-bumper traffic or some mild off-roading or trail driving, the GLC doesn’t disappoint in this department.
There are multiple modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Individual) that not only switch the way the power is delivered but also the weight of the steering. For the first time, the GLC features an Off-Road package that delivers an additional 200mm of ground clearance, a downhill speed regulator, and loads of off-roading-based information on the infotainment screen as well as the instrument console. Next up is what Mercedes-Benz refers to as the ‘Transparent Bonnet’, a feature that gives the user access to a live video feed of the front, right below the bonnet and engine, and the exact tyre position view, all up to speeds of 8kmph.
Should you buy the 2023 Mercedes GLC?
8 / 10
The 2023 GLC is a well-packaged product for what it offers, including the new design, all-new interiors, loads of features, fresh technological advancements, and then some more. But does it justify the price tag? Speaking of which, Mercedes-Benz will announce the prices of the new GLC on 9 August, 2023. But given that the outgoing model commands a price tag in the range of Rs. 62-68 lakh, we expect the prices of the new model to be bumped up to Rs. 70-75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). If you don’t mind the higher price and the odd nitpicks, then the new GLC might be just the car for you.
Pictures by Kapil Angane