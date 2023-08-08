2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic First Drive Review

Step inside the new GLC, and you are greeted by a freshly designed cabin. The new 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominating the dashboard and centre console is likely to be the first to catch your eye. This unit, which has been tilted towards the driver by six degrees, makes the SUV the first in the brand’s range to get the latest telematics system, dubbed MBUX NTG 7.

Then, there are three themes to choose from, including Black, Macchiato Beige, and a new Sienna Brown option. Most of the buttons to control various functions have been digitised and now get a touchpad instead of the traditional button, be it for the sunroof controls, steering-mounted controls, and even the controls for the ORVM functions.

Cubby holes and storage are generous, both in number as well as size. All four doors can easily accommodate larger water bottles, while the centre console has two cup holders, one of which can be semi-folded to give access to the occasional odd-sized knick-knacks. The front armrest has a deep storage option, too, along with two Type-C ports inside. The latter is also offered in the centre console, but we feel it would’ve been more convenient with at least one regular USB port. Moving to the rear seats, leg-room and shoulder-room are abundant with two well-built folks at the back. The centre armrest can be pulled down for more comfort, and it also has two cup holders that fold out when required.

Although the GLC misses out on cooled front seats (it does get the heating function), it does come equipped with seat kinetics that keeps changing your backrest and seat support, allowing your body to get some movement from the otherwise constant position while on the go. Across the cabin, the new GLC will keep you in comfort and at convenience with features like a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, rear sun blinds, a 710W, 15-speaker Burmester music system, cruise control, and an air purifier. The safety feature list includes seven airbags, Pre-Safe, a 360-degree camera, attention assist, active parking assist, blind spot assist, active lane keep assist, active brake assist, and more.