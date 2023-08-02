Honda Elevate Driven: Exterior Photo Gallery

Honda has finally entered the fierce C-SUV segment with the all-new Honda Elevate. Based on the Honda City, the Elevate is set to go on sale in September this year. Production has commenced and bookings are officially open for an amount of Rs. 21,000. We drove the manual version in Udaipur as well. But in this article, we will take a look at the exterior of the Honda Elevate in finer detail through our pictures.

In terms of dimension, the Honda Elevate measures 4,312mm in length, is 1,790mm wide, and stands tall at 1,690mm. The wheelbase extends to 2,650mm, which is 50mm more than the City. When compared to other C-SUVs, the Elevate matches (and even outsizes some of) its rivals.

C-SUV Width (in mm) Length (in mm) Height (in mm) MG Astor 1809 4323 1650 Kia Seltos 1800 4315 1620 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1795 4345 1645 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1795 4365 1645 Honda Elevate 1790 4312 1690 Hyundai Creta 1790 4300 1635 Skoda Kushaq 1760 4225 1612 Volkswagen Taigun 1760 4221 1612

There are 10 colour options to choose from. These include seven monotone and three dual-tone colours. The Radiant Red, Phoenix Orange, and Platinum White get a contrasting black roof while Golden Brown, Obsidian Blue, Lunar Silver, and Meteroid Gray are monotone.

Upfront, the squared-out mesh grille lends an imposing fascia, helped by an upright nose and flat bonnet. There’s a characteristic chrome slat joining the squarish headlamps. More elements upfront include triangular foglamp housing and silver-finished skid plates.

In profile, the Elevate carries well-sorted proportions. Sitting on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the flat roof, slightly raked C-pillar, wraparound lamps, and squared-off wheel arch cladding makes the Elevate look muscular.

It’s the rear that’s the least exciting in terms of design. Especially because the plane-Jane styling makes the Elevate appear smaller than it is. We wish the housing joining the two tail lamps across the tailgate were also illuminated.

You get a petite roof-mounted spoiler and shark fin antenna as well. And the chunky-looking rear bumper also gets contrast silver inserts and a hidden exhaust tip tucked away under the bumper on the right.

As for the powertrain choice, there’s only one engine option for the Elevate. It’s the 1.5-litre four-cylinder iVtec petrol engine producing the same as the City – 119bhp and 145Nm. There’s no hybrid or diesel powertrain option, but you can opt for either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. While the manual will be offered in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants, the automatic trims will be limited only to the latter three.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi