Honda India sells 4,864 units in July 2023

Honda domestic sales and export in July 2023

Honda Cars India registered domestic sales of 4,864 units in July 2023. With only two sedan models on sale including the Amaze and the fifth-gen City, the carmaker has witnessed a Y-o-Y decline of 28.3 per cent. For reference, Honda sold 6,784 units in the same month last year. As for the monthly export figures, 1,112 units were exported in July 2023. This is a 47.1 per cent decrease in the export compared to 2,104 units in July 2022.

Official statement on the sales performance

Commenting on the sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “We have witnessed a positive demand trend in July’23 with our two strong models, the City and Amaze continuing to perform well in their segments. Adding to this has been our new offering the Elevate which has generated a lot of interest in the market since its global unveil. The Elevate production has started from the end of July and we will soon begin the dispatches from the factory. We are confident that this much-awaited SUV will develop as a strong pillar to drive the demand trend for HCIL, fostering its growth and bringing festive cheer to the industry at its launch.”

Honda Elevate – what we know so far

Honda currently has two models on sale and soon it will launch the Elevate SUV in the country. The Honda City-based SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options. The production of the SUV has begun and it will be launched in India in September 2023. We have driven the Elevate SUV and our first drive review is live on our website.