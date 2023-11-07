CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno attract discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in November 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno attract discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in November 2023
    • Available with petrol and CNG powertrain options
    • Petrol variants get the highest discounts

    The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is currently on sale in India at a starting price of Rs. 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback can be had in four variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha with petrol and CNG powertrain options. And in November, the automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 on the Baleno hatchback.

    Starting with the petrol variants, the discounts are available in the form of cash benefits of up to Rs. 20,000 and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000. Meanwhile, the CNG versions carry offers of up to Rs. 35,000 including a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Baleno hatchback comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an automatic gearbox option. The motor is capable of churning out 88bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The model can also be had with the CNG options with Delta and Zeta variants.

