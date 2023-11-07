CarWale
    India-bound 2024 Kia Carnival features and specifications revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    • To be launched in India next year
    • Three powertrain options

    The Korean automaker Kia, has revealed the features and specifications of the new-gen Kia Carnival in Korea. The luxury people-mover will be offered with three engine options in three seating configurations. Pre-orders of the same have begun internationally, with Indian launch expected sometime next year.

    In terms of exterior, the updated Carnival boasts of design highlights such as revised front fascia with ‘Star Map Signature lighting’, tiger-nose patterned grille, LED headlamps with extended LED DRLs, redesigned front and rear bumpers, LED taillight with connected light bar, and new alloy wheels.

    Kia KA4 (Carnival) Right Rear Three Quarter

    As for the colour options, the new Carnival is available in six exterior paint schemes, namely, Ivory Silver, Snow White Pearl, Astra Blue, Pantera Metal, Aurora Black Pearl, and Ceramic Silver. Further, the interior can be opted in three different themes – Taupe, Navy Gray, and Cotton Beige.

    Kia KA4 (Carnival) Dashboard

    With the new Carnival, the automaker has bundled more features such as a twin display setup with two 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrument panel, head-up display, OTA updates, Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2) along with the ADAS suite, and eight airbags. Also on offer are features such as an air purifier, wireless charger, ambient lighting, driver’s Ergo Motion seat, digital IRVM, multi-zone climate control, and rear entertainment package with a 14.6-inch HD screen. Depending on the variant one chooses, the Carnival can be had in three seating options – four-seater, seven-seater, and nine-seater layout.

    Under the hood, the three-row MPV will come equipped with three powertrain options – a 3.5-litre petrol, 2.2-litre diesel, and a new 1.6-litre turbo hybrid engine. The latter will come equipped with advanced features such as E-Handling, E-Ride, and E- Evasive Handling Assist.

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno attract discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in November 2023

