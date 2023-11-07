CarWale
    Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber get discounts of up to Rs. 65,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber get discounts of up to Rs. 65,000
    • Attractive benefits on all Renault cars this month
    • Offers valid up to 30 November

    A few Renault dealerships across the country are offering discounts on all its models in November 2023. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty discounts.

    The Renault Kiger can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000. The Triber, on the other hand, is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a loyalty discount of Rs. 10,000.

    Discounts on the Renault Kwid include a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a loyalty discount of Rs. 10,000. Earlier this month, Renault announced a new modular platform for the Indian market that could form the base for C-SUVs aimed to be sold locally. The carmaker is also scheduled to reveal the India-bound Duster later this month, and you can read all about it on our website.

