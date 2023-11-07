Avail discounts of up to Rs. 82,000 on Mahindra Bolero in November 2023

Available in three variants

Prices start at Rs. 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

This festive season, Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs. 82,000 on the Bolero SUV. It can be had in three variants with a sole diesel engine option. Currently, the rugged SUV is listed on sale at a starting price of Rs. 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Bolero is available in B4, B6, and B6 Opt variants. Depending on the variant one chooses, the Bolero carry discounts of up to Rs. 82,000. This includes a consumer offer of up to Rs. 68,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000, and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 4,000.

Listed below are the variant-wise discounts on the Mahindra Bolero in November 2023 (specific to Kolkata, West Bengal, and Sikkim).

Variants Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Corporate Offer Total B4 Rs. 50,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 4,000 Rs. 64,000 B6 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 4,000 Rs. 54,000 B6 Opt Rs. 68,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 4,000 Rs. 82,000

Under the hood, the Mahindra Bolero is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The oil burner is capable of producing 75bhp and 210Nm of peak torque.