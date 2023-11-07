CarWale
    Avail discounts of up to Rs. 82,000 on Mahindra Bolero in November 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Avail discounts of up to Rs. 82,000 on Mahindra Bolero in November 2023
    • Available in three variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

    This festive season, Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs. 82,000 on the Bolero SUV. It can be had in three variants with a sole diesel engine option. Currently, the rugged SUV is listed on sale at a starting price of Rs. 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Mahindra Bolero is available in B4, B6, and B6 Opt variants. Depending on the variant one chooses, the Bolero carry discounts of up to Rs. 82,000. This includes a consumer offer of up to Rs. 68,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000, and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 4,000.

    Mahindra Bolero Left Rear Three Quarter

    Listed below are the variant-wise discounts on the Mahindra Bolero in November 2023 (specific to Kolkata, West Bengal, and Sikkim).

    VariantsConsumer OfferExchange BonusCorporate OfferTotal
    B4Rs. 50,000Rs. 10,000Rs. 4,000Rs. 64,000
    B6Rs. 40,000Rs. 10,000Rs. 4,000Rs. 54,000
    B6 OptRs. 68,000Rs. 10,000Rs. 4,000Rs. 82,000

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Bolero is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The oil burner is capable of producing 75bhp and 210Nm of peak torque.

    Mahindra Bolero Image
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 9.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
