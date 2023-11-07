Avail discounts of up to Rs. 82,000 on Mahindra Bolero in November 2023

- Available in three variants
- Prices start at Rs. 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
This festive season, Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs. 82,000 on the Bolero SUV. It can be had in three variants with a sole diesel engine option. Currently, the rugged SUV is listed on sale at a starting price of Rs. 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Mahindra Bolero is available in B4, B6, and B6 Opt variants. Depending on the variant one chooses, the Bolero carry discounts of up to Rs. 82,000. This includes a consumer offer of up to Rs. 68,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000, and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 4,000.
Listed below are the variant-wise discounts on the Mahindra Bolero in November 2023 (specific to Kolkata, West Bengal, and Sikkim).
|Variants
|Consumer Offer
|Exchange Bonus
|Corporate Offer
|Total
|B4
|Rs. 50,000
|Rs. 10,000
|Rs. 4,000
|Rs. 64,000
|B6
|Rs. 40,000
|Rs. 10,000
|Rs. 4,000
|Rs. 54,000
|B6 Opt
|Rs. 68,000
|Rs. 10,000
|Rs. 4,000
|Rs. 82,000
Under the hood, the Mahindra Bolero is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The oil burner is capable of producing 75bhp and 210Nm of peak torque.