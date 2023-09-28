Ertiga waiting period comes down; to be reduced further: Maruti Suzuki

- Maruti Ertiga waiting period currently stands at up to seven months

- CNG variants in highest demand

Maruti Suzuki is working on reducing the waiting period for its popular models such as the Ertiga, Brezza, Swift, and the Dzire. The carmaker revealed that the waiting period for its seven-seat MPV, the Ertiga, has come down by almost half of what it was in the last few months.

Coming to the Ertiga range, the CNG versions are known to have the highest waiting period, which stretched to more than a year until recently. According to Maruti, the shortage of semiconductors and a few other CNG-related components in the last three years resulted in a long waiting period.

The increase in the supply of the aforementioned parts, along with the hike in the production of the model, has reduced the waiting period to approximately six to seven months from the previous timeline of up to one year. Further, Maruti added that while it has addressed the long waiting period for CNG versions across models, it could take marginally longer for the overall waiting timelines across products to reduce.

Notably, the Maruti Ertiga amassed almost 1 lakh bookings as per the brand, and we reported back in August this year that the MPV alone accounted for pending orders of 93,000 units. Further, it is interesting to note that around the same time, the overwhelming demand for the badge-engineered version of the Ertiga, the Toyota Rumion CNG, was stopped as it resulted in a longer waiting period for the three-row model.