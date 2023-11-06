CarWale
    Hyundai Motor India registered 55,128 unit sales in October 2023

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    950 Views
    Hyundai Motor India registered 55,128 unit sales in October 2023
    • Export sales stood at 13,600 units
    • 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth

    Hyundai Motor India has witnessed strong growth in October 2023 with cumulative sales of 68,728 units. This is an 18.50 per cent Y-o-Y hike compared to last year’s 58,006 unit sales. Coming to domestic sales, the carmaker achieved 55,128 unit sales in October 2023, resulting in a growth of 15 per cent over October 2022’s 48,001 units.

    Meanwhile, the manufacturer’s export sales last month also witnessed a huge growth of 36 per cent with 13,600 units. For reference, Hyundai exported 10,005 units in October 2022. Notably, the brand currently exports its model range to over 88 countries including Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Australia.

    Currently, Hyundai Motor India has 13 models on sale including Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N Line, Aura, Exter, Venue, Venue N Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson, and Ioniq 5.

    Speaking on the performance, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “As we enter the peak of festive season in India, Hyundai Motor India registered robust sales number of 55 128 units in the domestic market in the month of October. The recent announcement of standardising 6 airbags across all Hyundai models and variants has been extremely well received by our valued customers. Also, the supply situation is back to full normalcy and our network is geared up to delight customers with the delivery of their favourite Hyundai cars”.

     Previous 
    Kia India registers a sale of 24,351 units in October 2023
     Next 
    Tata Tiago attracts discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 in November 2023

