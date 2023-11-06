CarWale
    Tata Tiago attracts discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 in November 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Tiago attracts discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 in November 2023
    • Tiago prices in India start at Rs. 5.60 lakh
    • CNG variants get the highest discounts

    Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts on their product range this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The CNG (single-cylinder) versions of the Tata Tiago are available with a cash discount of Rs. 50,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Benefits on the twin-cylinder versions, on the other hand, are limited to Rs. 20,000.

    Discounts on the petrol-powered versions of the Tiago hatchback include a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. These benefits are valid until the end of the month. The Tiago is offered in five variants and five colours, with prices starting at Rs. 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.

    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
