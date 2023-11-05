Skoda Slavia Matte Vs Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Edge Carbon steel- which one to buy?

Rs 11,000 price difference between both cars

Limited production run

The advent of the matte paint scheme

It is raining matte paint schemes in the VW-Skoda universe. Every model of their budget fighters have got this unique from the factory palette. You saw it first on the Virtus and now even the Slavia has got it. How do you choose between both cars? We give you some of the highs and lows to help you decide.

Pricing and variant details

The Volkswagen Virtus Matte was launched on 11 September and is based on the top-spec GT Plus Edge trim level. It is priced at Rs. 38,000 over the equivalent standard colour variant. It’s a similar story in the Slavia where it is priced Rs 40,000 over the standard variant and is replete with everything that’s on offer for the Slavia it is based on the top-spec Style variant.

What about the Engine options?

This is where the Slavia has an advantage over the Virtus in terms lower pricing. While the GT Plus Edge Carbon steel is only available with the 1.5 TSI engine, you can have the Slavia Matte with both the 1.0-litre and the 1.5-litre engine and with all three gearbox options for the latter. The Slavia’s matte range starts at Rs. 15.52 lakh while the Virtus’ range starts at Rs. 17.62 lakh.

Are there feature list differences?

There are no differences in terms of features for both cars as the Slavia too has now got the feature upgrades that the Virtus had got a while ago. This includes powered front seats, footwell lighting, subwoofer in the boot, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 10-inch display for the infotainment system.

Which one should you go for?

Given the similarities between both cars, that choice is down to two factors. The first is whether you want a Skoda or a Volkswagen while the second is the powertrain option, in which case the advantage would go to the Skoda Slavia.