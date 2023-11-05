CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Slavia Matte Vs Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Edge Carbon steel- which one to buy?

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    10,179 Views
    Skoda Slavia Matte Vs Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Edge Carbon steel- which one to buy?
    • Rs 11,000 price difference between both cars
    • Limited production run

    The advent of the matte paint scheme

    It is raining matte paint schemes in the VW-Skoda universe. Every model of their budget fighters have got this unique from the factory palette. You saw it first on the Virtus and now even the Slavia has got it. How do you choose between both cars? We give you some of the highs and lows to help you decide.

    Dashboard

    Pricing and variant details

    The Volkswagen Virtus Matte was launched on 11 September and is based on the top-spec GT Plus Edge trim level. It is priced at Rs. 38,000 over the equivalent standard colour variant. It’s a similar story in the Slavia where it is priced Rs 40,000 over the standard variant and is replete with everything that’s on offer for the Slavia it is based on the top-spec Style variant.

    Engine Shot

    What about the Engine options?

    This is where the Slavia has an advantage over the Virtus in terms lower pricing. While the GT Plus Edge Carbon steel is only available with the 1.5 TSI engine, you can have the Slavia Matte with both the 1.0-litre and the 1.5-litre engine and with all three gearbox options for the latter. The Slavia’s matte range starts at Rs. 15.52 lakh while the Virtus’ range starts at Rs. 17.62 lakh.

    Dashboard

    Are there feature list differences?

    There are no differences in terms of features for both cars as the Slavia too has now got the feature upgrades that the Virtus had got a while ago. This includes powered front seats, footwell lighting, subwoofer in the boot, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 10-inch display for the infotainment system.

    Front Row Seats

    Which one should you go for?

    Given the similarities between both cars, that choice is down to two factors. The first is whether you want a Skoda or a Volkswagen while the second is the powertrain option, in which case the advantage would go to the Skoda Slavia.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift spied with a blind spot monitor!

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2035 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2886 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 46.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 60.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 38.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Slavia Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.84 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.55 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.70 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.81 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.42 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.95 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.22 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.66 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.02 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2035 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2886 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Slavia Matte Vs Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Edge Carbon steel- which one to buy?