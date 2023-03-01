2023 Maruti Dzire specifications and variant details leaked ahead of launch

- The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is likely to be launched soon

- The model could also get additional safety features

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the 2023 Dzire in India in the coming weeks Now, ahead of this price announcement, the features and specifications of the MY23 Dzire have been leaked on the web.

2023 Maruti Dzire specifications

The updated Dzire will continue to draw power from the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine. This motor will meet the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms and develop 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the sub-four metre hatchback will have an output of 76bhp and 98Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard while an AMT unit is available as an option with the petrol versions.

2023 Maruti Dzire variants

The new Maruti Dzire will be offered in four variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. CNG customers can choose from VXi and ZXi variants.

2023 Maruti Dzire safety features

For 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire could receive features such as an idle start-stop system, hill start assist, and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as standard across the range. All other features are expected to be carried over from the outgoing model.