    Tata Nexon commands waiting period of up to 7 weeks

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Nexon commands waiting period of up to 7 weeks

    - Automatic variants have the longest waiting period

    - Nexon Red Dark edition was launched in India recently

    Tata Motors sold 15,567 units of Nexon last month, thus making it the top-selling SUV in its segment in January 2023. Additionally, the SUV recently had the new Red Dark edition added to its already extensive variant list. Now, we have some information about the waiting period of the Nexon for Mumbai.

    Starting with the manual variants of the Nexon, the waiting period now spans from three to four weeks, for both petrol and diesel guise. On the other hand, the automatic variants of both powertrains command a longer waiting period of five to seven weeks from the day of booking.

    Tata Nexon Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the compact SUV comes equipped with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The former produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, while the latter can develop 108bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the transmission options include a six-speed manual and an AMT unit.

    The abovementioned waiting period is for Mumbai city and it may vary depending on the region, dealership, variants, and other factors. We recommend contacting your nearest Tata-authorised dealership to get more information.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
