Toyota records sales of 15,338 units in India in February 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 175 per cent by selling 15,338 units in February 2023, as compared to 8,745 unit sales in the same month last year. Moreover, on a month-on-month basis, the gain stood at 120 per cent as the automaker sold 12,835 units in January 2023.

In total, Toyota has managed to sell 28,173 units of vehicles so far in 2023. As per the brand, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross were the major contributors to the sales growth in February 2023.

Speaking on the achievement, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are witnessing a continued interest from customers across our product portfolio, resulting in a very healthy growth in the month of February 2023. Leading this growth, are the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and All New Innova Hycross, as we strive to work with our partners to meet the demand. The recent announcement of the opening of bookings for the Toyota Hilux is also continuing to generate excitement, resulting in good orders from across the country. We are confident that the Hilux will entice the customer to live a fuller Life, with its varied lifestyle utility offerings, be it personal or business. Other products like the Glanza, the Fortuner and the Legender also continue to thrill the market.”