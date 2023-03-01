New India-bound Audi Q7 facelift spied testing with minimal camouflage

Facelift gets minor exterior updates

Will land on Indian shores soon

Audi Q7 facelift

The Audi Q7 has received another minor facelift in a bid to extend the current generation’s shelf life. While the facelift hasn’t been revealed yet, our latest spy shots have revealed the SUV with minimal camouflage.

Audi Q7 facelift exterior changes

The grille will receive a major update and one can also see the vents area covered which means we can expect a slight design update there as well. Expect the bumper to get slight updates too. However, the headlights seem to remain unchanged.

The sides remain more or less similar but it could likely get redesigned wheels. Moving to the rear, the taillights are covered, but the shape could be retained with changes made only to the elements inside.

Audi Q7 facelift interior and engine changes

The interiors too are expected to get some trim updates, along with added features. However, there won’t be any changes on the engine front and the updated Q7 will be powered by the same 3.0-litre, V6, TFSI petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 335bhp and 500Nm of torque.

Audi Q7 facelift launch

We expect the facelifted Q7 to be launched in the second half of 2023 with a slight increase in prices.