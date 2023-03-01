Mahindra XUV300 to get BS6 Phase 2 engines soon; variant details leaked

- Likely to be launched in the coming weeks

- To be available in both petrol and diesel engine options

The Mahindra XUV300 will soon get a BS6 Phase 2 update in both petrol and diesel engine options. Over the years, the XUV300 has been a significant contributor to Mahindra’s sales in India. The XUV300 currently attracts a waiting period of up to 28 weeks. Recently, we extensively explained the RDE and Phase 2 norms.

Read below to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming XUV300 BS6 Phase 2.

Mahindra XUV300 petrol engine specifications

The petrol version is powered by a 1.2-litre BS6 Phase 2 engine which generates 110bhp at 5,000rpm. At the time of launch, the petrol version will be offered in four variant options, which include W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O). Initially, the five-seat SUV will be limited to a manual transmission option, while the automatic version might be introduced at a later date.

Mahindra XUV300 diesel engine specifications

The XUV300 will also get a 1.5-litre BS6 Phase 2 diesel engine which will generate 115bhp at 3,750rpm. The diesel version will be offered in three variant options, which include W6, W8, and W8 (O). It is to be seen if the SUV will get an automatic option alongside the manual transmission version at the time of launch.