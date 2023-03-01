Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Phase 2 to be launched soon; variant details leaked

- Will be powered by a 1.5-litre BS6 Phase 2 diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission

- To be offered in both seven-seat and eight-seat layout options

The Mahindra Marazzo will soon get a BS6 Phase 2 update in the country. The MPV will continue to be offered in both seven-seat and nine-seat layout options. We have explained in detail the new RDE and Phase 2 norms. Read below to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming Marazoo BS6 Phase 2.

Mahindra Marazoo diesel engine specifications

The Marazoo will soon be powered by a 1.5-litre BS6 Phase 2 diesel engine with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. In the power mode, the engine generates 121bhp at 3,500rpm, while in the economy mode, it produces 98bhp at 3,500rpm.

Mahindra Marazoo variant details

The updated Mahindra Marazoo will be available in three variant options, such as M2, M4+, and M6+. All three variants will be offered in both seven-seat and eight-seat layout options. The feature list is expected to be retained from the current variants. Changes, if any, will be known closer to its launch.