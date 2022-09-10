Audi Q7 Limited Edition launched in India at Rs 88.08 lakh

- Gets a new Barrique Brown exterior colour

- Only 50 units available

Audi India has launched the Q7 Limited Edition with a price tag of Rs 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 50 units, this special edition is based on the top-spec Technology variant and interestingly costs Rs 1.82 lakh less than the standard Technology trim.

So what’s special about this new Limited Edition? Well, it gets a new Barrique Brown exterior shade that Audi says is exclusive to the luxury SUV. What’s more, is that the Q7 Limited Edition can further be glammed up with an Appearance Package that kits up the SUV with running boards, Audi’s Quattro entry LED, and silver colour ring foil.

Apart from this, the Q7 is already equipped with LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, a single-piece octagonal front grille, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo system, powered front seats with memory function, an air purifier, second-row seats with recline function, and electric adjust for third-row seats.

Mechanically, the Audi Q7 gets no updates and sources power from a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology. It develops 335bhp and 500Nm of torque and distributes power to all four wheels through Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive technology.

In the luxury SUV segment, the Audi Q7 competes against BMW X7, Volvo XC90, and Mercedes-Benz GLS.