Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched: All you need to know

The French automaker, Citroen has launched the C5 Aircross facelift in India at Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in a single variant, Shine dual tone. The company has introduced its new design language with the new model.

Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Citroen C5 Aircross –

Exterior

The updated Citroen C5 Aircross now features vertical and modern styling elements. The brand logo now detaches itself from the DRLs. The chevrons now appear in black lacquer and are set off in chrome. Interestingly, the V-shaped DRLs feature the piano keys design which gives a 3D effect to the front lights. Further, the LED Vision headlights are now more discreet and darker, and also complement the black grille. The restyled air intake gives it an imposing stance.

The premium SUV rides on a set of 18-inch diamond-cut pulsar alloy wheels and offers sporty dark chrome inserts around the vehicle. The rear section is highlighted by the three-dimensional LED light signature. The C5 Aircross is available in four colour options – Pearl White, Perla Nera Black, Cumulus Grey, and Eclipse Blue (new). These colours are offered in dual-tone combinations.

In terms of dimensions, the SUV has a length of 4,500mm, a width of 1,969mm, and a height of 1,710mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,730mm. The Progressive Hydraulic Cushions offer the flying carpet effect.

Interior

The Citroen C5 Aircross offers premium upholstery to enhance the overall drive experience. The dashboard is highlighted by a floating 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Further, the vehicle offers a fully customisable 12.3-inch digital display with three customisable screens: Personal, Dials, and Minimum. As for convenience, it offers two-USB ports and a wireless charger. The vehicle offers 580 litres of boot space, which can be extended to 1,630 litres with the rear seats folded.

Engine

The Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 174bhp of power at 3,750rpm and 400Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 17.5kmpl.