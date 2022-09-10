CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched: All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    559 Views
    Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched: All you need to know

    The French automaker, Citroen has launched the C5 Aircross facelift in India at Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in a single variant, Shine dual tone. The company has introduced its new design language with the new model. 

    Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Citroen C5 Aircross –

    Exterior

    The updated Citroen C5 Aircross now features vertical and modern styling elements. The brand logo now detaches itself from the DRLs. The chevrons now appear in black lacquer and are set off in chrome. Interestingly, the V-shaped DRLs feature the piano keys design which gives a 3D effect to the front lights. Further, the LED Vision headlights are now more discreet and darker, and also complement the black grille. The restyled air intake gives it an imposing stance. 

    Citroen C5 Aircross Left Rear Three Quarter

    The premium SUV rides on a set of 18-inch diamond-cut pulsar alloy wheels and offers sporty dark chrome inserts around the vehicle. The rear section is highlighted by the three-dimensional LED light signature. The C5 Aircross is available in four colour options – Pearl White, Perla Nera Black, Cumulus Grey, and Eclipse Blue (new). These colours are offered in dual-tone combinations. 

    In terms of dimensions, the SUV has a length of 4,500mm, a width of 1,969mm, and a height of 1,710mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,730mm. The Progressive Hydraulic Cushions offer the flying carpet effect. 

    Interior

    Citroen C5 Aircross Dashboard

    The Citroen C5 Aircross offers premium upholstery to enhance the overall drive experience. The dashboard is highlighted by a floating 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Further, the vehicle offers a fully customisable 12.3-inch digital display with three customisable screens: Personal, Dials, and Minimum. As for convenience, it offers two-USB ports and a wireless charger. The vehicle offers 580 litres of boot space, which can be extended to 1,630 litres with the rear seats folded.        

             

    Engine 

    The Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 174bhp of power at 3,750rpm and 400Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 17.5kmpl.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 36.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Tiago EV to make its debut in September 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 36.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thSEP
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C5 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 44.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 46.13 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 43.42 Lakh
    Pune₹ 44.40 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 45.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 40.99 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 44.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 42.46 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 41.69 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched: All you need to know